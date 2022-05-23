Machine Gun Kelly has boasted that he saw Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s marriage coming “from the beginning” after attending the couple’s wedding in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday.

Following the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer’s wedding celebrations over the weekend, Kelly posted a video taken at the occasion on his Instagram Story.

In the caption, the 32-year-old musician applauded the bride and groom and said that he predicted that their marriage was going to happen.

“Okay y’all cute,” he wrote, tagging Barker and Kardashian. “Not gonna say I called it from the beginning but....” He concluded the caption with a white heart, ring, and finger crossed emojis.

Throughout the clip, the Poosh founder and her husband could be seen dancing and exchanging a kiss, as they wore matching white jackets.

As seen on his Instagram, Kelly wore a blue leopard-print suit suit and black shirt to the occasion. He attended alongside his fiancée Megan Fox, who wore a black leather dress.

The ceremony was held at Castella Brown, a 16th century castle in Portofino, Italy. For the nuptials, Kardashian and Barker wore outfits by Dolce & Gabbana, as the 43-year-old model wore a white mini dress and long veil while the 46-year-old musician wore a black suit.

(machinegunkelly/Instagram)

Kelly has previously opened up about his friendship with Barker and how he admires him. Speaking to Nylon last September, he acknowledged how he was professionally inspired by Barker, who had struggles with drug addiction and experienced a plane crash in 2008.

“He showed me that I can attain a lot of the same highs that I search for elsewhere in music, because since his plane crash, he took the road to becoming sober,” Kelly explained.

“And that never affects the way that his art came off, or how I look at him like he’s a f***ing rock star, you know what I mean?” he added. “He encouraged me to be in the studio and start to find highs in the music.”

Kelly also noted how he and Barker have bonded through their children and partner’s children, as the rapper has a 12-year-old daughter, Cassie, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, while Fox shares three children, Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Green.

Barker also shares his 18-year-old son, Landon and 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

According to Kelly, while he and Barker have worked on their joint projects together, he has felt like Cassie has had a “support system,” as she would stay with Barker’s children.

“We’d be in there until 6 AM,” he said. “My daughter would sleep over with his kids, it was just kind of like a family support system going on to help us, you know, make that album.”

“We really bond as unconventional dads, and he’s a great role model as a dad and made me want to become an even better father,” he added.