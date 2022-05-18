Megan Fox has praised her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for his “vulnerable” performance during the Billboard Music Awards while acknowledging how “proud” she was of him.

On 15 May, Kelly performed his song Twin Flame during the awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. While on stage, the singer revealed that he wrote the song for Fox, who he referred to as his “wife,” and their “unborn child”.

Since the event, Fox has applauded her fiancé on social media, where she has posted photos taken at the Billboard Awards.

In the caption of her recent Instagram post, she called her partner “magic” and his performance “emotional”.

“Baby - so proud of you for giving such a vulnerable and emotional performance. You are magic,” she wrote.

Although the couple hasn’t announced if they have gotten married, nor have they started a family together yet, they both have children from previous relationships. Fox shares three children, Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Green, while Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter, Cassie, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

During his performance Sunday, Kelly further reflected on how much the song means to him and to the couple.

“I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her,” he told the crowd. “It’s just all the trip. It’s all meant to be. It’s really cool because it’s a Lunar eclipse tonight. It’s a full moon. It’s her birthday tomorrow.”

While on the red carpet, the pair also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Twin Flame, with Fox revealing that there is a certain “secret meaning” to it.

“Yeah there’s like [a] super special secret meaning to the song as well,” the Jennifer’s Body star said. “So I’m sure I will be [emotional], but I can’t cry and f**k up this eyeliner.”

Prior to the awards show, Kelly addressed the song on Twitter, where he wrote: “I’m emotionally overwhelmed that we get to perform a fan favourite tonight on the @BBMAs and not a single. I hope you get in your feeling.”

After the performance, he shared another tweet that said: “Broke my heart to sing the end of that song.”