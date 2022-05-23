During their lavish wedding celebrations over their weekend, Travis Barker participated in the tradition of removing the bride’s garter by using his teeth to remove the band of fabric from Kourtney Kardashian’s leg.

After legally getting married in the US last week, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot Sunday in Portofino, Italy, in a wedding ceremony that took place at Castello Brown, a 16th century castle.

For the nuptials, which were attended by family and friends, the reality star wore a white satin and lace mini dress, accompanied with a long veil, while her husband wore a black suit. Both of the wedding outfits were designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Following the ceremony, the couple hosted their wedding reception, where the 46-year-old musician took part in the tradition of taking the bride’s garter off her leg.

In a video shared on daughter-of-the-groom Alabama Barker’s Instagram Story, the Blink-182 drummer could be seen using his teeth to remove the band from Kardashian’s thigh. Barker then proceeded to fully remove the clothing item with his hands.

During the reception, the couple could be seen wearing all-black outfits, with the Poosh founder wearing a mini-dress, gloves, satin thigh-highs, and a veil. In the background of the clip, The Jackson 5’s I Want You Back played, before the music transitioned to Beyonce’s Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).

Travis Barker removing Kourtney Kardashian’s garter (alabamaluellabarker/Instagram)

Along with Alabama, 16, the couple’s other children attended the ceremony, including Barker’s son Landon, 18 and his step daughter Atiana, 23. Kardashian’s two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, and her nine-year-old daughter, Penelope, also attended the wedding celebrations.

The couple has since shared photos of themselves taken during their wedding ceremony on Instagram, where their captions read: “happily ever after.”

Kardashian also shared another post, featuring a photo of her and the drummer at the Castello Brown, and wrote: “Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker.”

Prior to the ceremony, the Kardashian-Jenner clan had a family dinner in Portofino. The following day, the family attended a pre-wedding lunch in San Fruttuoso, as Kardashian’s sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, shared photographs of tables decorated with white floral centrepieces and lemons on their Instagram Stories.

On Saturday, the wedding party was also seen on the Regina D’Italia superyacht, where Kardashian and Barker were staying ahead of the nuptials.

The couple first married in April when they had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards. However, since they didn’t have a marriage licence at the time, the wedding wasn’t legal.

On 15 May, TMZ reported that Kardashian and Barker got legally married in Santa Barbara, California. At the time, a source told People that they wanted to legally tie the knot before their wedding in Italy.

The following day, the couple shared photos on Instagram of themselves in a black car with a “Just Married” sign on it. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a white mini dress and veil, while Barker wore a black suit.

In both of their captions, they wrote: “Till death do us part”