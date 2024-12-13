Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Machine Gun Kelly has appeared to respond to Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s comments regarding the couple’s split.

On Thursday (December 12), the rapper posted on his Instagram Story a clip of him singing “Last Christmas” at NBC’s A Motown Christmas special. The quote underneath the image was a line from the song, “give it to someone special,” alongside a heart emoji covered with a bandage.

Hours before the post, the Jennifer’s Body actor’s ex-husband insulted Machine Gun Kelly in an interview with TMZ.

“I didn’t even know,” Green told the outlet when they asked him about Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s breakup. “How old is he?… He’s in his 30s, isn’t he?… But in your 30s, like, f***. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant. I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame.”

Green and Fox were married from 2010 to 2021 and share three children together: Noah,12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight. Meanwhile, the rapper shares a daughter, Casie, 15, with his ex-partner Emma Cannon.

‘Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant. I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby,’ Green said about Machine Gun Kelly ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week, TMZ was the first to report that Machine Gun Kelly and Fox had broken up. According to the outlet, the couple parted ways during a trip to Vail, Colorado, over Thanksgiving weekend, where tensions reached a boiling point.

At the time, they claimed the split stemmed from Fox discovering something upsetting on the rapper’s phone, prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early. Following his departure, the pair are allegedly no longer together.

A source had later claimed to Us Weekly that following the news of the Transformers actor’s pregnancy, they were trying to fix their relationship struggles but it was not successful. “They broke up in late November,” the source confirmed.

“They were trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting. They can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together.”

A few weeks before the couple’s breakup, Fox revealed she was pregnant. She made the formal announcement in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test and another photo of herself cradling her baby bump covered in black liquid.

She captioned the photos with lyrics from Kelly’s song, “last november,” which touched upon the couple’s past miscarriage. She wrote: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”

Fox reflected on her miscarriage in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. During an interview with Good Morning America about the collection in November 2023, Fox opened up about navigating the loss with her fiancé by her side.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life,” she recalled. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately… trying to navigate: ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first met in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. They went public with their relationship shortly after, when Fox starred in the rapper’s “Bloody Valentine” music video in May of the same year. The couple was engaged by January 2022.