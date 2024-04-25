Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Machine Gun Kelly came to Taylor Swift’s defence after he was asked to name three mean things about her.

The 34-year-old musician refused to make a rude remark about Swift during a recent appearance on Hot Ones Versus, which saw him and his competitor, Trippie Redd, choose between answering a question or eating a spicy wing. When it was his turn, Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – was asked about a previous scenairo where he offered to pay Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

“You offered to pay $1m if Travis Kelce would come play for the Cleveland Browns,” Redd said while reading a notecard. “Burn that bridge by saying three mean things about Taylor Swift.”

Kelly then responded by looking at the camera and rolling his eyes, before explaining why he would not be criticising the “Anti-Hero” singer.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your motherf***ing mind if you think I’m on any smoke with that fan base,” he said, referring to Swift’s fans, also known as Swifties.

He also acknowledged how kind the singer and her boyfriend are, adding: “Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me. And Travis is my bro.”

After Redd joked that Kelly should “kiss [Swift’s] feet,” the “Bloody Valentine” singer responded: “Jesus Christ. Bro, she’s very nice. She’s very, very nice.”

He also clarified the remark about the $1m offer, as he first called in on Kelce’s podcast in November 2023 and said he’d pay $500,000 cash for the athlete to play for the Cleveland Browns.

“I said I would give him $1m spending money on top of whatever the NFL [gives him]. I’m not the f***ng NFL, so I obviously don’t have to pay him $30m or $40m, whatever. I said I’ll give you a bonus,” he explained.

However, Kelly ultimately decided not to answer the initial question, as he said: “I am just going to eat my chicken wing.” He also sang the words “trouble, trouble, trouble,” to himself, which are lines from Swift’s hit song, “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

It’s not necessarily a suprise that Kelly refused to talk badly about Swift, as they were spotted partying together in February. At the time, they went viral when posing in a Las Vegas night club with their respective partners, Megan Fox and Kelce, after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Kelly received the recent question about Swift days after she released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Since the album dropped, fans have been surprised that many songs seem to take aim at Swift’s ex Matty Healy, who she briefly dated last year, instead of Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years, who she was reported to have parted ways with around April 2023.

In a five-star review of the album, The Independent’s critic Helen Brown praised the “playful narratives” and “hooks like anchors”.

The record has already reached immense success, as it has become the first album to reach one billion Spotify streams in a week. The 31-track album is also the UK’s fastest-selling record of 2024 so far, with singles “Fortnight” (featuring Post Malone), “The Tortured Poets Department” and “So, Long, London”, expected to rank high the UK singles chart.