Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Machine Gun Kelly carved a boat out of wood — and shared that it has a very special meaning, which fans believe is a tribute to the pregnancy with his ex-fiancé Megan Fox that ended in miscarriage.

The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently took to TikTok where he showed a time lapse of him making a boat out of a block of wood complete with a sail that he had sewn himself and oars. “My first wood carving. for a special soul that wll be found again,” he captioned the video.

Throughout his clip his 2022 song “Twin Flame” was playing in the background, which he has previously admitted is based on the miscarriage Fox had back in 2021.

Kelly has previously shared the story behind his song, in which a heartbeat sound can be heard in the background. According to the rapper, the song was originally titled “One Day and 10 Weeks”.

“Then I made a song called ‘Last November.’ Neither expressed the sadness we experienced from what I will leave private,” he wrote in a zine that accompanied his 2022 album, Mainstream Sellout. “And I circled back to [‘Twin Flame’] and decided to add on to the story. Our story.”

“I just finished the boat,” he said in the last clip of his TikTok, as he showed the finished craft. “These are the final details of the ship.”

The video has already received over three million views with many fans leaving comments under the assumption that the craft was made as a tribute to the baby that was lost.

“What a beautiful tribute to your precious and loved baby. We all struggle to somehow keep our baby here in some way. This is incredible. thank u for sharing something so raw and real,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “had a miscarriage at 17 weeks 3 years ago and havent been the same so 1. love the song and as a creative person 2. love this side of you.”

“I love you dude. This song hits so hard with what I’m going through. Sorry you’re having to experience that pain too,” a third commenter wrote.

Fox and Kelly had previously made subtle references to a miscarriage in 2021, though neither of them had publicly confirmed the news until Fox’s poetry book titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous was released and she had written a poem specifically describing the miscarriage.

Machine Gun Kelly at the Grammy Awards ( AFP via Getty Images )

“There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day… do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?” she wrote.

“But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides,” Fox added. “I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?”

Back in November 2023, the Jennifer’s Body actress reflected on her experience having a miscarriage on Good Morning America. “I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox said. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate: ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”

In March Fox had confirmed that she and Kelly were no longer engaged and will no longer be talking about their relationship with the media.

“I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” she revealed during an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.

“I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” Fox added.

“Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”