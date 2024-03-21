Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Fox has confirmed that her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly was called off last year, but decided she will no longer talk about their relationship in the media.

The actor, 37, talked about her 2023 breakup with the 33-year-old rapper while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Cooper observed that the couple “got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you”.

Fox confirmed, “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred”.

“I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’” she continued.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox told Cooper.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ attend ‘Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink’ premiere on 27 June 2022 in New York City (Getty Images)

“I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.

“I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” Fox added.

“Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Fox and Kelly, born Colson Baker, first started dating in 2020 and then announced their engagement in January 2022.

The couple was open initially on their relationship, doing a joint cover for British GQ in October 2021. They sparked rumours of a breakup in February 2023 when Fox deleted all their photos together on Instagram.