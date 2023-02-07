Madonna shows off the NSFW accessories she wore to the Grammys

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has shown off the NSFW accessories she wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The 64-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share pictures of the outfit and accessories she wore during the ceremony, which took place on Sunday 5 February. For the occasion, Madonna opted for a black jacket and a skirt, which she paired with a white button-down and black tie. She also wore a pair of black heels with fishnets and styled her dyed orange hair in two braids.

On her Instagram Story, she went on to share photos of the NSFW accessories she wore to the event. In one picture, she could be seen holding a Vivienne Westwood diamond-encrusted broach, which featured a diamond in the shape of a penis.

In another picture, the “Like a Virigin” singer shared a close-up of her silver bedazzled clutch, which was emblazoned with black rhinestones spelling out “f**k”.

Another photo in Madonna’s story featured her posing in a black satin bazer, paired with multiple silver necklaces.

In the photo, she could be seen holding a tote bag, which read: “Open this way,” in white text, while the bottom of the bag read: “Insert money here.”

At Sunday’s music event, Madonna appeared on stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras, before they performed a duet of their song, “Unholy”. During her speech, she reflected on what she’s learned during her years in the entertainment industry.

“So, here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music. If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you’re definitely on to something,” she said, before encouraging the audience to applause.

(madonna / Instagram)

She went on to express her gratitude for all of those “rebels out there for forging a new path”.

“All you troublemakers out there, you need to know that your fearlessness doesn’t go unnoticed,” she continued, according to People. “You are seen, you are heard; and most of all, you are appreciated.”

Madonna concluded her speech by officially introducing Smith and Petras to the stage, adding: “So now, speaking of controversy, it gives me great pleasure to introduce two incredibly talented artists who have risen above the noise, the doubt, the critics; into something beautifully unholy.”

Madonna’s appearance at the Grammys prompted TV host Lorraine Kelly to claim it was a “shame” the singer had changed her appearance.

“She doesn’t really look like herself,” Kelly said. I just think it’s a little bit disappointing that she feels like she has to.”