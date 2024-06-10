Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A bride’s sister has been applauded for leaving the wedding early after the maid-of-honor “humiliated” her.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, a woman explained how she was one of the bridesmaids for her older sister’s wedding. She shared that while everything at the wedding was running smoothly, things took a turn at the reception, when her sister’s best friend, who was also the maid-of-honor, made a certain joke in her speech.

“It was emotional and all but then she made a joke about how I was the family screw-up, who finally managed to do something right by not messing up my bridesmaid duties,” she wrote about the speech. “Everyone laughed but I didn’t find it funny.”

The bridesmaid then described how she had “a rough few years,” explaining that she’s struggled with her mental health. She acknowledged that while she’s “gotten [her] life back on track”, she emphasized that she didn’t find any amusement in the joke. She also opened up about her relationship with her sister’s maid-of-honor.

“Hearing that joke in front of all our family and friends wasn’t funny at all,” she continued. “My sister’s best friend and I never really got along but still, I never expected something like this from her. Especially the day wasn’t about me at all then why bring me up in the speech?”

She added that she’d stepped outside during the wedding after being hurt by the speech, and that her sister followed her and asked what was wrong. Although the bride told her younger sibling that it was “just a joke” and that the maid-of-honor “meant nothing bad” by it, the bridesmaid was still upset and ultimately decided to leave the wedding.

“I tried to go back inside but I just couldn’t and I ended up leaving the wedding early. My parents understood why I was upset but my sister is angry with me,” she concluded. “I do feel terrible for leaving but I also feel like I had the right to feel hurt and humiliated.”

In an edit to the post, she explained that when the maid-of-honor made the joke, the Reddit user didn’t say anything “at the moment because [she] didn’t want to cause a scene” at the wedding.

She shared another edit to the post, noting that she’s not close to her sister’s best friend. She acknowledged that the main response why she avoids the former maid-of-honor is because she said she doesn’t generally “feel comfortable around someone struggling mentally because in her head God only knows what they’re capable of.”

The Reddit post has quickly gone viral, with more than 12,000 upvotes. In the comments, multiple people defended the bridesmaid for leaving the wedding early, claiming that the maid-of-honor shouldn’t have made the joke about her. They also criticized the bride for not defending her younger sister from the unkind remark.

“No one wants to be the butt of a joke and the friend should have run the speech by your sister prior,” one wrote. “Very poor taste.”

“You were publicly insulted and humiliated at your sister’s wedding. Leaving early is a reasonable response,” another wrote.

“[Maid-of-honor] was being a ‘mean girl’, her point was to be a b**** and she was,” a third claimed. “Her speech should have been about the couple who just got married, there was no reason to bring you into her speech at all, except to be mean. Your sister not seeing this and her words to you also make her an ah. I’m sorry your sister was crappy to you.”

In a follow-up to her post, the woman shared that her father called in to check on her after the wedding, assuring her she “had nothing to apologize for.” She also explained that, according to her brother, the groom wasn’t happy about the maid-of-honor’s joke either.

She then described how she had a conversation with her sister, who “did most of the talking.” She also noted that the maid-of-honor was there and “refused to apologize.”

“[The maid-of-honor] reminded my sister that I was the reason her husband got angry at her on their wedding day because I couldn’t take a joke,” the Reddit user recalled, before expressing that the maid-of-honor eventually told her: “Yeah whatever. Sorry.”

The former bridesmaid also claimed that when she left, the maid-of-honor made another rude joke, which the Reddit user’s sister laughed at. While the former bride “stopped mid-laugh and apologized,” her sister “didn’t say anything and left.”