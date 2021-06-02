USPS worker applauded for using music to drown out ‘Karen’ attempting to interrupt his lunch

A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being applauded after uploading a TikTok showing himself using music to drown out a “Karen” interrupting his lunch break.

Devan Jones, who goes by the username @bowtiedev on the app, where he has more than 62,000 followers and describes himself as the “best mailman in the world,” uploaded the video this weekend.

In the clip, which he captioned: “When she wants her mail but it’s your lunch break,” he can be seen sitting in his truck and drinking a juice while he sings along to Sure Thing by Miguel as a woman attempts to speak to him through the window.

In a follow-up TikTok from the same incident, Jones included what the woman was saying to him while he was on his lunch break, with the clip showing the woman banging on the door of the truck and repeating: “Hello?”

After banging her fist on the truck’s window, she can be heard asking: “Can I get my mail? You’ve been sitting here for 30 minutes.” The woman then banged her fist again before informing Jones that she was “calling [his] supervisor”.

The original TikTok, which has been viewed more than 14.8m times and liked more than 3.4m times, has been met with thousands of comments from people praising Jones for not allowing the irritated woman to interrupt his break.

“This is the level of unbothered I aspire to,” one person commented, while another said: “I would sit an extra minute and then drive away/deliver later if I could. You deserve every minute of your break. Get far from that person. Stay safe!”

Someone else criticised the woman for harassing a federal employee, writing: “Literally harassing a federal employee like it’s nothing.”

The video even prompted a response from Miguel, who commented: “Love.”

While many people found the video of the “Karen” amusing, others also took the opportunity to thank Jones for doing his job.

“Thank you for your service! This video is also super funny,” one person wrote.

However, according to a TikTok shared by Jones this week, the original interaction between himself and the woman may have been staged - as the latest video shows the pair hugging along with the caption: “Karen and Devan. A day later after his 30-minute lunch she got her mail.”

Although Jones did not confirm one way or another whether he and the woman created the video together, he did like a comment that read: “Love this. This now confirms it was staged haha.”

The Independent has contacted Jones for comment.