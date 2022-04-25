Drugstore makeup brand Milani Cosmetics has weighed in on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial after one of its products was cited as evidence.

Heard is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood.

During the opening statements, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft showed the court Milani Cosmetics’ All In One Correcting Kit, which she claimed the Aquaman star used to cover her bruises until she filed for divorce from Depp in 2016.

“This was what she used,” the lawyer said while holding the Milani palette in her hand. “She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colours for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different colouring and how she would use [this] to touch those up to be able to cover those.”

However, a recent TikTok video posted by Milani Cosmetics pointed out that the particular product in question wasn’t in circulation during the time frame (2012-2016) Heard’s lawyer mentioned in court.

The brand said the All In One Correcting Kit was launched only in 2017.

“You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!” they wrote in the video. “Take note: Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, got divorced 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017.”

“We are here to provide the facts of the case,” the brand added in the comments.

The Independent has reached out to Depp and Heard’s representatives for comment.

Depp and Heard’s trial is currently ongoing. You can follow all the live updates here.