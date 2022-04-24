✕ Close Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream

Lawyers representing Amber Heard cross-examined Johnny Depp for a full day on Thursday following his two days of testimony in his $50m (£38.2m) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

The trial has now adjourned, and resumes on Monday for a third week at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

Heard is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood.

The actor has testified about a traumatic childhood with an abusive mother saying his relationship with Heard mirrored that, describing her as “bullying” him.

On Thursday, Heard’s lawyers challenged him over vulgar text messages he sent about her and his drug use and drinking.

His account of the severing of his finger in Australia was also disputed, and pictures of messages scrawled across mirrors in blood and paint were shown in court, as well as several secretly recorded arguments and fights.

Depp also told the court he believed Amber Heard was having an affair with James Franco.