Margot Robbie reportedly gives birth to her first child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Margot Robbie has reportedly given birth to her first child, two weeks before the planned date but all is said to be well.

A source close to Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley told People magazine that the Barbie star gave birth to a baby boy.

The Mail on Sunday adds that the Australian actor went into labour two weeks ago with a source telling the newspaper that “all is well”.

The couple has not officially announced the birth of the baby and the infant’s name has not been disclosed either.

Robbie’s pregnancy was announced in July, with the star making a public outing at Wimbledon shortly after the news was reported.

She wore a loosely fitted polka-dot dress and sunglasses that appeared to subtly reveal her growing baby bump.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Robbie and Ackerly first met back in 2013 while they were filming Suite Francaise, a Second World War romantic drama, in Belgium. At the time, Robbie was still rising to fame as an actor and Ackerly was the film’s assistant director.

One year later, they launched a production company together called LuckyChap, which has gone on to produce major movies including Birds of Prey and Barbie, both of which starred Robbie in the lead role.

The two are known for keeping their personal lives private. Their engagement was never announced and they were married in a secret ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

The Suicide Squad actor told Vogue back in May 2016 that her relationship with “the best-looking guy in London” was unexpected.

open image in gallery Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie kiss court-side of Centre Court on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships ( WireImage )

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,” she said. “And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him.”

Robbie continued: “But I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

Robbie has previously voiced her annoyance at being continuously asked in interviews when she would be having children.

“It made me really angry; how dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she said back in 2019 to Radio Times.

“Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

“I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she added. “You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”