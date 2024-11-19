Bachelor alum Maria Georgas says Pete David is ‘not in rehab’ amid dating rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bachelor alum Maria Georgas has shut down reports that Pete Davidson is currently in rehab.

The reality star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (November 19) to address speculation about Davidson’s sobriety after The Sun reported that the comedian was receiving treatment amid his struggles with his mental health.

“Just spoke to his sister, he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months,” she wrote.

Georgas – who was a fan-favorite in Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor – added: “Can’t believe this s*** it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Davidson for comment.

She also denied reports that they were in a relationship.

open image in gallery Maria Georgas says Pete Davidson has been ‘sober for monts’ amid reports he’s in rehab ( maria.georgas / Instagram )

“Never dated Pete. False rumor! I’m friends with his sister. Case closed,” she wrote on Instagram.

The rumors about Georgas and Davidson came four months after the actor reportedly split from Madelyn Cline, who he was romantically linked to in July 2023. He was in many public relationships before that, including with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor.

In August, there were also reports that Davison checked into a rehabilitation center. Davidson received treatment in 2023 for his previously diagnosed borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

During a comedy show with Jon Stewart and John Mulaney in New Jersey in September 2023, he addressed his time in rehab. “I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he told the crowd at the time. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

He confirmed a previous stint in rehab in February 2020 and said in an interview with Howard Stern that he went to rehab in 2016 because “there was no way I could stop” using drugs.

open image in gallery Maria Georgas has clarified on Instagram that she and Pete Davidson ‘never dated’ ( Getty Images )

“I was like, somebody has to put me in a house where there is literally nothing,” he told Stern in 2018. “I had too much access.”

During the one-hour Netflix special Turbo Fonzerelli, which aired in January, Davidson also revealed that when he was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in 2018, he was high on ketamine.

“I was on a drug for the past two and half, three years called Ketamine. What a time,” he said in the special.

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though… I’m embarrassed,” he continued. “I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know? I was at funerals like that. That’s f**** up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point. You know what I mean?”

When Davidson attended the singer’s funeral at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple in August 2018, he arrived alongside his now ex-fiancée singer Ariana Grande, who performed a song at the service.