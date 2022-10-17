‘It’s almost time’: Mariah Carey teases start of Christmas season

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mariah Carey is ready for the Christmas period.

Over the weekend, the singer posted a series of teaser tweets in which her hit 1994 song, “All I Want for Christmas is You” can be heard playing in the background.

The 52-year-old’s song topped the UK singles chart for the first time ever in December 2020, 26 years after its initial release.

Posting a picture of a bathtub, roses decorated with her initials “MC”, and a glittering red gown sprawled on the floor to her 21.8 million followers on Sunday (16 October), Carey captioned the image: “It’s almost time …”

The singer added two more tweets to the thread, with the second showing a short video of the singer in a bubble bath.

The back of her head is shown and, as the jingle from “All I Want for Christmas is You” begins to play, a clock is also heard ticking in the background while Carey shakes her finger.

This tweet in captioned: “But …”. The third an final part of the thread, another video, is captioned: “Not yet.”

The final video shows Carey in the bath surrounded by bubbles as she faces the camera. Responding to a child’s voice asking about Christmas, Carey says “not yet” as she blows bubbles towards the camera.

It’s unclear what Carey is teasing, but the official Barbie Twitter account responded to the singer’s tweet writing, “but there’s just one thing we need”, prompting fans to speculate that a collaboration between Carey and Barbie could be on the horizon.

“Mariah x Barbie’s coming omg,” one person wrote, while another added: “Barbie Mariah. It only makes sense she’s always been THEE [sic] Doll.”

According to a report from The Economist in 2016, as of that year Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” had made the singer $60 million (£53 million) in royalties since its release nearly two decades prior.

Furthermore, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer makes a cool £450,000 to £750,000 each December from the song alone.