Mariah Carey responds to Martha Stewart’s plea about skipping Thanksgiving

Mariah Carey responded to Martha Stewart’s plea about the singer skipping Thanksgiving and going straight to celebrating Christmas.

The 52-year-old clarified her stance and addressed Stewart’s concerns on Twitter on Thursday. Her comment comes after the celebrity chef sent a message to Carey, while appearing on Today, and told her that she “cannot give up Thanksgiving”. Stewart’s statement also came after Carey posted a video announcing that it was Christmas time, since Halloween had ended.

In her tweet, Carey replied to Stewart and explained what her video meant, writing: “Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!”

The “All I Want For Christma Is You” singer then invited the 81-year-old businesswoman to her upcoming Thanksgiving celebrations.

“P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza!” Carey continued. “And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!”

The tweet comes after Stewart appeared on Today on Thursday and spoke directly to Carey about the holiday season. In the message, the chef made it clear to Carey that people won’t be forgetting about Thanksgiving this year.

“Mariah, you know me, I am a traditionalist with a twist,” she said. “And you cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don’t like Turkey. I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”

Stewart’s plea was in response to Carey posting a video on social media on 1 November to declare that it was Christmas time. The video began with her riding a Peloton bike while wearing a shiny black skin-tight jumpsuit and a witch’s hat, surrounded by Halloween pumpkins.

After a calendar showing the date 31 October flew in her face, she swirled around and was revealed in a red Santa jumpsuit with a white trim. In her high signature high-pitched note, she then sang: “It’s time!”

While Stewart didn’t have the same reaction, many fans went to the comments to praise Carey and said that the singer’s announcement marked the beginning of the holiday season.

Paris Hilton commented with heart-eyed emojis, while Bros star Billy Eichner said: “This elf is ready!”

One fan wrote: “The Christmas Queen has officially defrosted,” while another added: “The approval we’ve all been waiting for! Let’s get FESTIVE!!!”