Mariah Carey addresses claims her Spotify Wrapped video was made with AI

Mariah Carey has addressed speculation that her Spotify Wrapped video was made with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a post shared to X/Twitter on Thursday (December 5), the 55-year-old singer responded to speculation about her Spotify Wrapped video, in which she expressed her gratitude to fans who had her as one of their top artists in 2024. According to Carey, she did not turn to AI for help with making this clip.

“Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI??” she wrote. “There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things!”

“About to celebrate #Christmastime with my Boston #lambily,” she concluded as she wrote the post right before taking to the stage at her Christmas Show in TD Garden on December 5.

As part of Spotify’s annual Spotify Wrapped tradition, artists made videos to thank their top listeners. In her clip, Carey of course wore a red and white dress in honor of the holiday season with decorated Christmas trees in the background.

“Hey, it’s Mariah. Thank you so much for listening to my music on Spotify,” the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer said. “Your support through the years is the greatest gift I could ask for.

“This year, we’re celebrating the 30th anniversary of my album, Merry Christmas,” she continued. “I hope you enjoy listening to it and I can’t wait to share new music with you soon. Happy Holidays.”

Carey concluded her video by blowing a kiss at the camera.

When the clip was reposted on X, many people questioned whether Carey made the recording herself or not.

“No f***ing way you people actually think that’s not ai,” one wrote, while another agreed: “This looks like AI HAHA.”

Carey, dubbed the “Queen of Christmas,” is currently traveling on her Christmas Time tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Merry Christmas album and its lead single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Mariah Carey is currently on her Christmas Time Tour, which will conclude on December 17 in Brooklyn, New York ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

The five-time Grammy-winning singer kicked off the 20-date tour in Highland, California, on November 6. During her show two days later at the Hollywood Bowl, she even brought her 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monore – who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon – onto the stage.

She is scheduled to hit several more American cities, including Baltimore, Maryland; Raleigh, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Belmont Park, New York, before concluding in Brooklyn, New York, in December.

During a recent concert in Saint Louis, Missouri, a fight broke out as Carey was performing “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” In a clip shared on X, a brunette woman could be seen pushing a blonde woman in the row in front of her, causing her to stumble. The blonde woman then flicked the remainder of her drink onto the other woman, who swatted back at her.

Another video — uploaded by someone who claimed they were next to the brawling couples — showed the women’s partners trying to break up the argument, but ultimately shoving each other instead.