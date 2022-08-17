Mark Wahlberg reveals his children are ‘terribly embarrassed’ by his ‘90s fashion choices
‘My son, the whole time we were on summer break, doesn’t have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out,’ the actor says
Mark Wahlberg has spoken out about his iconic fashion sense in the ‘90s and revealed that his children are “totally embarrassed” by it.
The 51-year-old actor discussed his family during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, as he and his wife Rhea Durham share four children, Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12.
When Wahlberg was asked how his children felt about his clothing choices, while in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, he confessed that they were not fans of it.
“Oh, they’re terribly embarrassed by it,” the Ted star said.
However, he also addressed how his son has been inheriting one of his father’s iconic “looks” as Marky Mark.
“My son, the whole time we were on summer break, doesn’t have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out,” Wahlberg joked. “He totally stole the whole look.”
This isn’t the first time that Wahlberg has discussed how his career has connected to his children’s fashion choices. In June, he revealed that Ella bought a shirt that paid homage to his hip hop days and detailed how she was “rocking it”.
“My daughter actually was so cool,” he said in an interview with People. “She bought a Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch T-shirt from a vintage shop, and she’s been rocking it like crazy.”
“It’s nice to have [her celebrate] some of my past,” he added. “That was actually a very nice little moment for me.”
During an appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, the Uncharted star also addressed that his oldest son, Michael, has been “embarrassed” by his father on multiple occasions.
“My son has just recently turned 16,” he said. “And he gets embarrassed by everything I do. Even the stuff that people think is cool in 2022, like, movies and stuff. He’s like, ‘Dad, that’s so dumb. Dad, that’s terrible.’”
However, this isn’t to say that Michael doesn’t support Wahlberg’s career. Elsewhere in the Entertainment Tonight interview, the father said that he watched his new Netflix comedy, Me Time, with his children and they all “enjoyed” it.
“I watched with my whole family [without them] knowing anything about the story and the script, and to see the kids being able to enjoy it as much as the adults [was great],” he explained. There’s a lot of humour that goes a little over their heads, but it’s very enjoyable.”
