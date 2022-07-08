Martha Stewart jokes she hopes her friends ‘just die’ so she can date their husbands

Martha Stewart has given an amusing update on her love life.

The 80-year-old lifestyle mogul appeared on Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast on 7 July, where she admitted that she hasn’t had much luck with dating these days. While she did have “two mad crushes” in the last month, one of the men she was crushing on was married.

Although Stewart admitted that he was attractive, she confessed that she has “never been a homewrecker” and has tried “really hard not to be one”.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be a homewrecker and I have not taken anybody up on it,” she explained. “That’s really where I meet men, they’re all married to friends of mine or something like that.”

Handler, 47, replied that it can sometimes be “very tempting” to have an affair because “you want to believe that, ‘Oh, maybe this relationship that they’re in is temporary.’”

Stewart then offered up another solution: “Or maybe they’ll die. I always think, ‘Oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die?’ Not painfully, just die.”

“But it hasn’t worked out,” she joked.

Later on in the podcast, Stewart – who shares one daughter with ex-husband Andrew Stewart – revealed she tried online dating.

“I have no idea about dating sites. I tried that for a while – once, actually,” she told Handler. “I went out with three different people and the algorithm doesn’t fit me.”

The businesswoman and television personality was married to her publisher ex-husband for almost 30 years before the pair divorced in 1990. They share a daughter, Alexis, 56.

After the two separated in 1987, Andrew Stewart reportedly obtained a court order forbidding Martha from speaking to him, according to a 1995 issue of People. Three years after their divorce, her ex-husband married Stewart’s former assistant Robyn Fairclough, who was 21 years his junior.

In December, the cookbook author played coy about her love life during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When asked by host Andy Cohen if she’s dating someone now, Stewart said, “No” before adding, “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes, but I’m not going to tell you.”

Martha Stewart has also been romantically linked to The Silence of the Lambs actor Anthony Hopkins. Although, she revealed during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show that she dumped the actor after seeing him play convicted cannibal Dr Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 horror film.

“I have a big scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on 100 acres in the forest and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there,” she said. “All I could think of was him eating…you know.”