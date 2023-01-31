Martha Stewart amuses fans with deadpan Instagram joke: ‘Great answer’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Martha Stewart has poked fun at her luxurious lifestyle while showing off her cooking skills, and the high-end ingredients she uses to make her dishes.

On Monday, Stewart, 81, shared two photos of the dinner she made for friends over the weekend to Instagram. According to the post, the lifestyle guru made linguine with lemon and parmesan, and topped with caviar, for the main course, while she baked a pound cake “scented with lemon, Armagnac and glazed with a butter sugar Armagnac mix” for dessert.

“I cooked and baked a bit this weekend. Linguine with lemon and parmesan topped with a bit of @roecaviar was a hit with my friends and the cake, a dense pound cake scented with lemon, Armagnac and glazed with a butter sugar Armagnac mix was well liked with a dollop of vanilla whipped cream,” Stewart wrote, adding: “For those of you with sharp eyes the ‘don’t’ sign on the door means no shoes!”

The photos of the elevated dishes prompted praise from Stewart’s followers, including one fan, who joked that the cookbook author “pulls out the caviar like the rest of us pull out the queso dip”.

Stewart responded to the comment with a joke of her own, with the 81 year old writing: “What’s queso dip?”

The exchange was met with amusement on Instagram, where Stewart’s followers applauded her for the deadpan quip.

“Great answer,” one person wrote, while another said: “You’re a legend” along with a laughing face emoji.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more,” someone else added.

(Instagram / Martha Stewart)

One fan also confirmed Stewart was kidding with a link to her website, where a recipe for slow-cooker queso can be found. “Extra hilarious because you have a queso recipe on your website,” they wrote, along with a link to the recipe.

This is not the first time Stewart has earned praise for her social media use, as she previously went viral with a pool selfie.

However, according to the lifestyle businesswoman, she actually took the picture in question by “mistake”.

“I took a pool selfie photo by mistake. I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it,” she told People in 2020. “It looked so good, so I posted it.

“I didn’t know what a ‘thirst trap’ was, but now I do. Now I’m looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it’s just fun.”