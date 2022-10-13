Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans are sharing their amusement over Martha Stewart’s reaction to Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, which she appeared to learn about while having lunch with Kris Jenner and her daughter Khloe Kardashian.

In the newest episode of The Kardashians, Jenner surprised her daughter by inviting Stewart over for lunch. During the trio’s conversation, the cookbook author asked Kardashian about her personal life, specifically if she was married.

“I don’t read and watch all this stuff,” Stewart said. “So do you have a husband?”

In response to this question, Kardashian mentioned Thompson’s paternity scandal.

“I just broke up with my daughter’s dad, a little bit ago,” Kardashian told the celebrity chef. “He had a baby with someone else while we were together.”

Stewart chimed in to share her thoughts about the incident, as she said: “Oh, that’s not nice.”

Notably, reports broke in December 2021 that the basketball player had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. Per court documents, he had sexual intercourse with Nichols in March of that year, while he was still dating the Good American founder.

Kardashian agreed with this point, adding: “We had to kick him out.” Jenner then emphasised that Thompson’s behaviour was “not nice”, before Kardashian said that he was “very naughty”.

On Twitter, multiple viewers are hysterical over Stewart confessing that she doesn’t keep up with news about the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Not Martha Stewart asking Khloe Kardashian if she has a husband,” one person tweeted.

“Martha Stewart admitting to not paying attention to the Kardashians, so not knowing about their lives, is hilarious passive aggressive savagery,” another wrote. “She did NOT want to be at that lunch date.”

“Martha Stewart’s palpable disdain for the Kardashians... excellent television. So happy she brought Kevin,” a third Twitter user added, referring to Kevin Sharkey, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia’s executive vice president and executive director of design.

Other fans praised Kardashian for being candid about her ex, one of which tweeted: “@khloekardashian is a savage, telling Martha Stewart about Tristan. You go sis.”

While this is Stewart’s first appearance on The Kardashians, Kardashian previously posted about their lunch together on Instagram in March. In the caption of the post, the 38-year-old reality star went on to praise the chef, calling her a “queen” and “icon”.

“Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored,” Kardashian wrote. “She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bada**! She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain’t no snitch.”

During an interview with Insider in April, Stewart also discussed her meal with the two reality stars, claiming that Jenner didn’t eat very much during it.

“I ate at her house,” Stewart said. “She served me a very fancy, nice lunch, which she ate very little because they all eat very little. Khloé was with us, too, and Khloé hardly ate anything because she’s a vegetarian, I think.”