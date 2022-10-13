Jump to content

Kim Kardashian says she had fireplace sex with Pete Davidson to ‘honour’ her grandma

‘I know that’s really creepy’, reality star noted

Kate Ng
Thursday 13 October 2022 09:53
Kim Kardashian reveals where she 'envisions' finding love again following Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian has revealed the bizarre reason she and Pete Davidson once had sex in front of a fireplace.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday (13 October), the reality star met with her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian.

The episode was filmed while Kim and Davidson were still dating. They split up in August after nine months together.

The 41-year-old SKIMS mogul recalled a hotel stay in Los Angeles with her now ex-boyfriend Davidson and revealed some intimate details.

Kim told MJ: “You know what’s so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours.

“I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace’, and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you.”

She added while laughing: “I know that’s really creepy.”

MJ, 88, appeared concerned about the exact location Kim decided to have sex and asked: “Not in the lobby?”

Kim clarified: “Not in the lobby! But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?”

The matriarch, who is Kris’ mother, said without missing a beat: “I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once.”

Kim and Davidson began dating in October 2021, after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live and the pair shared a kiss as part of a sketch.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

(Instagram @kimkardashian)

The relationship came after Kim filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

They share four children: nine-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm.

Following her split from Davidson, Kim said she wants to “chill for a minute” and she is “not looking” for another relationship.

She told The Late Late Show with James Corden last month: “I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that. But I think my next route, I feel like I have to... go to different places. Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”

Pondering where she could find love, Kim said she “envisioned” going to a hospital to meet a doctor or meeting someone at a “law firm”.

“I think it’s going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney,” she continued. “That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

