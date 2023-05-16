Martha Stewart reveals how her unlikely friendship with Snoop Dogg really began

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martha Stewart has revealed the origins of her unlikely friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg.

This week, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul made history as the oldest cover model to pose for Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit issue. While speaking to Sports Illustrated in an interview published on Monday, Stewart happened to receive a text from none other than the “Gin and Juice” rapper.

“Snoop!” she said, as she reached for her phone. “Let’s see. ‘Love you! Coming right up,’” the cookbook author read from her phone, before diving into how her viral friendship with Snoop Dogg began.

The two first met when Snoop Dogg appeared on her cooking show, The Martha Stewart Show, in 2008. She was initially drawn to the recording artist because of his “nice giggle” and “quest for learning”.

“Well, Snoop came on my show, and what was really charming about Snoop, first of all, was his giggle. He giggles in a very, very nice way,” she shared. “And his quest for learning! He is a real student, and that’s what really appealed to me.”

They were then seated next to each other for the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. Stewart recalled how the rapper smoked “all day long” during rehearsals.

“All he did was smoke, and everybody was in such a good mood and we were all roasting each other,” she explained. “And luckily, Snoop’s secondhand smoke really kind of eased the pain for me a lot, and it was hysterical because I just felt, ‘Okay! I’ll go with the flow here.’

“After, like, six billion views around the world, it turned out to be one of the best things – and it cemented my relationship with Snoop.”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have maintained a close friendship over the past decade. Just one year after they roasted Justin Bieber for Comedy Central, the duo teamed up again when they hosted their own variety show for VH1, called Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. The celebrity cooking show, which ran from 2016 to 2020, included guests Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, and Matthew McConaughey.

Stewart and Snoop also worked together as co-hosts for the Puppy Bowl two years in a row, and he was also her first guest on The Martha Stewart Podcast.

Martha Stewart has turned heads as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s latest cover star. The businesswoman was chosen as one of four cover models to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit Issue, joining Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader. Although she’s the oldest model to be featured on the cover, Stewart said she doesn’t often think about age.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,’” Stewart said. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

The Martha Stewart Living founder went on to say how many of her friendships are not defined by age, adding: “I have friends who are 90. I have friends who are 20. That is a very, very good way to look at life because age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship, or in terms of success. But [rather] what people do, how people think, how people are – that’s what’s important.”

“Legacy is what you’re doing right now, tomorrow, next week, the week after. Keep it going for as long as you can because it might be better than anything you’ve done before.”