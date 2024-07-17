Support truly

Matty Healy’s fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel is looking forward to starting a family.

The 26-year-old model has her sights set on having children with the 1975 singer, according to her recent interview with Vogue UK. While the couple only just got engaged in June, Bechtel is certain she and Healy, 35, will be parents one day. In fact, she’s already setting some ground rules for the dinner table.

“When I have kids, it’s going to be: dinner every night – no phones – to celebrate the smaller things and recognize people’s happiness,” she told the outlet in an interview published July 16.

Although Bechtel and Healy are currently living separately, according to Vogue UK, they’ll soon be moving into the musician’s home in Hollywood, California.

Since Bechtel has been dubbed the poster girl for Charli XCX’s Brat summer, it was only right that Healy proposed with a black diamond ring. The model debuted the grungy engagement ring in a June 12 post on Instagram, with the caption: “Brat city b****.” The style mogul was seen pouting with black liner smudged under her eyes, as she held her ring finger up for the camera.

Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, confirmed the couple was engaged while speaking on the famed British talk show, Loose Women. She admitted Bechtel’s Instagram post came a few weeks after her son’s proposal.

I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged,” Welch said. “They went over to see their friends, Charli and George, in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram.”

“Black diamond; he had it made for her,” Welch noted of Bechtel’s engagement ring.

Before her relationship with the “Robbers” singer, Bechtel dated Bob Dylan’s grandson, Levi Dylan, in 2020. Elsewhere during her interview with Vogue UK, the gothic fashionista admitted that she’d never truly been in love before.

“I love being in love... When I thought that I was in love before it was just me being a person of service to somebody else,” she told the outlet, adding that her relationship with Healy is true love.

The soon-to-be married couple first sparked romance speculation after Healy reportedly ended things with pop star Taylor Swift. However, neither Healy nor Bechtel have given an update on their wedding plans.