Maura Higgins claims she was ‘sexually assaulted by taxi driver while asleep in cab’

Maura Higgins has shared her experience of allegedly being sexually assaulted by a taxi driver after she fell asleep in the back of his cab.

The Love Island star, 31, opened up about the incident while doing a Q&A session with her fans via her Instagram stories.

Asked by one person what her “worst encounter” with a man had been, Higgins touched on an initial occasion which she said she wasn’t ready to share the details of yet, before turning to the story of the cab driver.

Speaking to camera while on a walk, the reality TV star began: “So, would you believe, I actually have many. Like, a few. The worst one I’ve never ever opened up to any of you about, and I don’t even think I’m ready yet. It was probably one of the scariest things that’s ever happened to me.

“I also had an incident with a taxi driver before, a long time ago, in Ireland. Silly me, I fell asleep. I probably told you this story, I don’t know if I have.”

She continued: “I fell asleep, my friends were dropped off before me and I was being dropped off alone.

“Because I lived on my own at the time and I woke up and his hand was right up my skirt, and honestly, I sobered up so quickly.

“I memorised his taxi number so quick and I still remembered it the next day.”

Higgins did not continue the story beyond this point and offered no detail as to whether she reported the assault.

She then went on to respond to more fan questions, such as how to be happily single in your 30s and whether she uses birth control.

If you have been raped, sexually assaulted or abused, there are many places you can turn to for help. If anybody is at immediate risk, dial 999, otherwise you can call the police on 101. You can find your nearest rape and sexual assault referral centre here. You could get help from voluntary organisations such as Rape Crisis, Women’s Aid, Victim Support, The Survivors Trust or Male Survivors Partnership; the 24-hour freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247; the Rape Crisis national freephone helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12 to 2.30pm and 7 to 9.30pm every day of the year); a hospital emergency department; a GP or practice nurse; a genito-urinary medicine (GUM) or sexual health clinic; or call NHS 111 or get help from 111 online.