Love Island contestant Gemma Owen has said that comparisons of her dad Michael Owen and Luca Bish, who she was coupled up with on the show, have made her feel “sick.”

The pair were runners-up on the show behind winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Luca confirmed that he had met Gemma’s dad over FaceTime, when host Laura Whitmore asked him if seeing the footballer was like “looking at himself in the future.”

“I can’t see it at all you know... it actually makes me feel a little bit sick,” Gemma said.

