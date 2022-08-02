Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Fox is questioning if she and pal Kourtney Kardashian should start an OnlyFans account.

The 36-year-old actor recently shared images on Instagram from a photoshoot with Kardashian for her sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims. The images are from a shoot that originally launched in April 2021.

In the caption, Fox asked her followers if she and the reality star should join forces to start a page on OnlyFans.

“BTS of my Skims shoot with Kourtney,” the Jennifer’s Body star wrote. “Should we start an OnlyFans?

The carousel of images features the duo wearing all black Skims outfits and posing seductively on a toilet seat, couch and floor together.

Fans in the comments of the post, which has over 3.6m likes, responded encouragingly while others simply applauded the pics and the women’s friendship.

“Yes. Yes you should. Yes please,” one wrote, while another said: “I’d buy.”

“These photos just added 10 years to my life,” one wrote.

“I love women so much,” another Instagram user added.

While Kardashian didn’t address Fox’s question, she did say how “cute” they were in the comments.

Although a wide range of content can be shared on OnlyFans, the subscription based site has been largely used as an adult site where users can post NSFW videos and photos. Some celebrities who’ve launched their own accounts on the platform include Carmen Electra, Cardi B, and Denise Richards.

Fox previously discussed her friendship with Kardashian in an interview with Glamour UK in April. She shared that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, have gone on dates with Kardashian and her now-husband, Travis Barker.

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that,” explained Fox at the time. “But we’re not going on picnics or road trips.”

Kardashian and Fox first made headlines last September when they were seen posing at the MTV Movie Awards together. At the event, they also introduced their respective partners on the stage, with Fox telling the crowd to “get extra loud for [their] future baby daddies”.