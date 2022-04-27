Megan Fox has revealed what she and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly enjoy doing when they go on double dates with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

The Jennifer’s Body star discussed her and Kelly’s double dates with the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer during a recent interview with Glamour UK. And according to Fox, they are the type of group that does not go on “picnics”.

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that,” she said. “But we’re not going on picnics or road trips.”

She also noted that the four of them don’t get together very frequently, as they each have very busy family lives.

“We don’t have a lot of double dates,” she added. “I mean, between all of us, there’s 900 kids!”

With her ex-husband Brian Green, Fox shares three children, Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, while Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter, Cassie, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Kardashian is a mother of three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. Barker has an 18-year-old son, Landon, and a 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In the interview, the actor also showed her support for Kardahsian and Barker, noting how good they are together.

“They’re magnetic. So nobody’s really interacting with them too much, because they’re just stuck. They’re stuck together like this,” Fox said, as she gestured a magnetic attraction.

Although the two couples are not together often, they made headlines last September when they were spotted at the MTV Music Video Awards. Before Kelly and Barker performed on stage at the event, they were introduced by their partners, with Fox telling the crowd to “get extra loud for [their] future baby daddies”.

The Poosh founder and drummer announced their engagement last October and had a wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month, after the Grammy Awards. However, the ceremony wasn’t legal, as the couple didn’t have a marriage licence.

Fox and Kelly publicly announced their engagement last January. More recently, she posted a touching tribute to her fiancé in honour of his birthday on Instagram.

“The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have,” she wrote in the caption. “How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are.”

“You’re such a gorgeous soul,” she added. “I’m honoured to love you and to be the recipient of your love.”