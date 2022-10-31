Jump to content

Machine Gun Kelly faces backlash after snorting white powder off Megan Fox’s chest

‘Bro thinks promoting drugs is good,’ one critic said

Meredith Clark
New York
Monday 31 October 2022 17:00
Comments

Machine Gun Kelly appears to snort white powder off Megan Fox’s breast

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have faced backlash after the rapper posted a video in which he appears to be snorting a powder off his fiance’s breast.

The “Emo Girl” singer and the Transformers star went as iconic ‘90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year. Fox and Kelly, who have been engaged since January, recreated a Pam & Tommy look from the 1995 grand opening party of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Fox, 36, was dressed in a red and pink latex minidress and sported Anderson’s signature blonde locks. Kelly, 32, channelled the Mötley Crüe drummer with a white tank top, arm sleeve tattoos, and black hair.

Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram over the weekend to share pictures and videos of their couples costume. “Happy Halloween virgins,” he captioned the post, which also included a video of the rapper appearing to snort a white powder off Fox’s breast with a rolled-up dollar bill.

The video instantly drew criticism from social media users, who claimed the couple were “promoting” drug usage and setting a bad example for younger fans.

“Not cool with the snorting and having teens idol you,” one Instagram user commented.

“bro thinks promoting drugs is good,” another person wrote.

“Real coke or not this breaks my heart. All while glamorising a toxic and abusive relationship,” someone else claimed. “This actually made me sad.”

The video also seemed to trigger users who have struggled with their own addiction issues, with one person writing: “As a person that is two years sober, this is absolutely disgusting and disrespectful. Just lost me as a fan and probably a million other people in recovery that used to idol you.”

Some fans were shocked that Kelly would include the video in his post, considering the rapper has been open about his own battle with substance abuse in the past. In his recent Hulu documentary Life in Pink, the musician revealed that he called Fox on the phone with a loaded gun in his mouth.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said that moment was a wake-up call for him, adding that he needed “to kick the drugs for real this time” in order to keep his fiancée and his 12-year-old daughter, Casie, in his life.

Machine Gun Kelly appears to snort white powder off Megan Fox's breast

“Wasn’t you just on Hulu saying that you were getting clean for her and ya kid?” one person pointed out.

“This is just not it. The drug use that haunted you for so many years isn’t worth joking about,” another user wrote.

This wasn’t the only Halloween costume from Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly that received backlash. This year, the couple also dressed in religious attire for a separate Halloween costume. In an Instagram post, Kelly was seen wearing black and red robes while holding a leash around Fox’s neck. The Jennifer’s Body actor posed on her knees while wearing black leather lingerie and fishnets.

“On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned the Instagram post, which also included a video of Kelly seemingly feeding Fox a piece of Sacramental bread.

However, the Halloween costume was widely criticised for “mocking Christianity” over their provocative religious attire.

“Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else’s religion,” one person commented.

“This is just distasteful and I’m an atheist,” another user said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for comment.

