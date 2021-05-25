Megan Fox jokingly points out issue with her and Machine Gun Kelly’s Billboard Music Award photos

Megan Fox has jokingly pointed out the issue with the photos she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly took before the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

On Sunday, the couple appeared together at the BBMAs, with photos taken from the event showing the pair posing on the red carpet beforehand with their tongues out.

While Machine Gun Kelly’s tongue, which was painted black for the event, was one of the biggest focuses of the night, Fox revealed that her attention was on a broom - which ended up in the couple’s photos before the awards show.

The actress called out the amusing photobomb on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself and the singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, standing outside on a patio ahead of the event.

In the photo, the couple can be seen holding hands while the 31-year-old sticks his tongue out. However, as acknowledged by Fox, the photo also features a broom and a dustpan, prompting her to caption the snap: “It’s the broom for me.”

The In These Walls singer, who won multiple awards at the ceremony, also posted photos of himself and Fox on Instagram from the night, where he joked about the taste of the black paint.

In addition to publicly displaying their love for one another on the red carpet and before the award ceremony, MGK also expressed his feelings for his girlfriend while accepting one of his awards, during which he said: “My twin soul shows me love.”

While fans of the couple didn’t seem to be bothered by the broom, many did express their support for the displays of affection, with the pair trending on social media the night of the awards.

“I have an unhealthy obsession with MGK and Megan Fox’s relationship,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Sometimes I start to think MGK and Megan Fox couldn’t possibly get any hotter and then they post on Instagram again.”

The couple, who met on the set of the upcoming film, Midnight In The Switchgrass, reportedly began dating in March 2020.