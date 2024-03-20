Megan Fox reveals the cosmetic surgeries she’s had

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Fox has candidly revealed which cosmetic surgeries she’s undergone.

The 37-year-old actor opened up about plastic surgery during an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, which aired on 20 March. However, before she described the surgeries she’s had, she recalled the ones she’s been accused of doing, but never actually done.

“I’ve never had a facelift of any kind,” she said. “So no midface lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one or no regular brow,” she said. “I’ll never have any fat removed. I’m a very lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I’ll only ever put fat in.”

After the Jennifer’s Body star specified that she’s “never had any liposuction,” she then described the surgeries she’s had, noting that she “had her boobs done when [she] was 21 or 22,” which was after she starred in her first movie for the Transformers franchise.

“I had [my breasts] redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids, because I don’t know where they went but they went,” she said. She shares her three sons – Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, seven – with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

She continued: “I had to have them redone very recently, because the first set, I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise…the rippling of the implant, I had to switch them out to this set.”

While she’s gotten three procedures done on her breasts, Fox noted that she doesn’t like getting the surgeries. She went on to describe how her “body does not react well to general anaesthesia,” so it’s a “very big deal” for her when she has a procedure done.

“All my doctors have to meet with me before, and have to tell me if they’ve seen any omens, if they saw any owls, crows, if anyone stepped on a spider, if there were any dead insects,” she quipped. “My doctors have to go through this with me, because I’m very afraid of dying under general anaesthesia. I don’t take surgery lightly, and therefore I have not had many of them because of that.”

After emphasising that plastic surgery is “a very traumatising experience” for her, she noted that this is why she’s not afraid to be candid with her doctors about the results she wants.

“I was like: ‘I better wake up with the biggest boobs you can fit in my body’ and that is what he said he did,” she explained, recalling her third breast augmentation. “They’re not even that big, they’re a 32D, which is not that big. They just look big on my body ‘cause my body’s tiny, but if you could have gone bigger, I would have had him go bigger, because I don’t like surgery.”

The actor continued to describe how she wanted a “reward” for the “suffering” she went through by getting the surgery, specifying that she didn’t “want to wake up with a full B cup”.

Fox then revealed to Cooper that she got her “nose done” back when she was in her early twenties, despite how often fans assumed she’d had the procedure.

“I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible,” she said. “Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since, I’m going to say 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then.”

After listing the surgeries, she revealed that there was another procedure she’s recently gotten done. However, she wouldn’t name what the procedure was.

“There’s one thing I’ve had done that I’m gatekeeping, sorry,” she said. “It was really good and it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t even really know about it.”

Fox concluded by expressing that it’s “weird” to “shame” women who’ve gotten plastic surgeries. However, she also noted that she’s not “encouraging” anyone to get these procedures, acknowledging that all surgeries come with risks.

This isn’t the first time that Fox has addressed some of the criticism she’s received about her appearance. Last month, she went viral when a fan shared a photo of her in a nightclub after the Super Bowl, alongside her partner, Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. At the time, fans were quick to speculate that Fox looked “very different” and that she had undergone serious plastic surgery.

She later responded to the claims on Instagram by saying it was a “shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll”.

Fox continued: “When in REALITY, I look like one of those super expensive real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

She then shared two photos of her on the same night in different lighting, reassuring people that the dark shadows had made her facial features seem more pronounced. “Oh my god guys look how different I.... don’t look at all,” she added.

However, she was later hit with backlash over the comments, with some labelling the comments “xenophobic”, prompting Fox to address those accusations on Instagram.

“Dear god. That is NOT what I meant. Ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. Let a girl make a joke for f***s sake,” she wrote.