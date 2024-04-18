Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Meghan Markle has reunited with her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer to support an organisation for mothers.

The co-founder of the Alliance for Moms, Kelly McKee Zajfen, took to Instagram on 17 April to share a snap of her, Meghan, and Spencer posing in matching shirts. As noted on its official website, Alliance of Moms is “a community of philanthropists who support pregnant and parenting youth in LA’s foster care system so that they can build a positive future for themselves and their children”.

In one of the Instagram photos, Spencer, Zajfen, and Meghan were sitting on the grass and laughing together, as they each wore a white shirt with red text that read: “Love Like A Mother.” Another snap showed Zajfen sitting in the middle, while the two Suits stars were leaning on her shoulder.

Zajfen – who’s the mother of twins – also opened up about how she’s inspired by Meghan and Spencer, who are both parents as well.

“When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love, I think of these two. You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother!” she wrote in the caption.

Meghan is a mother of two, as she shares a four-year-old son, Archie, and two-year-old daughter, Lilibet, with Prince Harry. Meanwhile, Spencer and her ex-husband, Andrew Pruett, share a 15-year-old son, Roman.

In her Instagram caption, Zajfen went on to express her gratitude for everyone who’s supported Alliance for Moms, before introducing the organisation’s latest campaign, which Spencer and Meghan are part of.

“Thank you for continuing to support the @allianceofmoms For supporting this campaign and our youth. In doing so, you are supporting the mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care,” she wrote. “In honour of Mother’s Day, I hope YOU support this campaign, and #LOVELIKEAMOTHER.”

The proceeds for the T-shirts – which are on sale for $33 – will “support essential services, education, and advocacy so that young parents in foster care and their children can heal and thrive”.

Meghan and Spencer have maintained a close friendship for more than 15 years, after they first met while working on their hit show, Suits. The Grey’s Anatomy star also attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in London in 2018.

During Meghan and Harry’s tell-all Netflix series, which aired in December 2022, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about maintaining friendships as a senior working royal. In the fourth episode - which documented the couple’s royal wedding in 2018, their time in Nottingham Cottage, and the beginning of a rift in the royal family - Meghan claimed that she felt restricted from sending photos over text to her friends.

“We were in this bubble where everything is controlled by them,” she said, during video footage of the couple celebrating Christmas in Nottingham Cottage in 2018. “I couldn’t even text my friends a photo.”

Although Meghan didn’t specify why she was told not to send photos to her friends, Spencer made an appearance in this episode to reflect on this point in the duchess’ life.

“That was really a dark time,” she said. “And I didn’t know what to do. Like, that’s the thing is, like, they are in this complex organism that I don’t know anything about, or how to help, or what to do, and I’m not allowed to say anything. Like, I was not allowed to say anything.”

Meghan and Spencer’s recent reunion also comes a month after the duchess launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The bio for the Instagram page simply reads, “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex⁣⁣⁣” and “⁣⁣Established 2024⁣⁣⁣”. Along with the social media launch, the website for American Riviera Orchard simply shows the brand’s script-like logo with “Montecito” - the neighbourhood where she and husband Prince Harry relocated after stepping down from the royal family in 2020 - written under it.

Earlier this week, Meghan proceeded to launch her new brand by sending jars of strawberry jam to influencers across the US, including fashion designer Tracy Robbins, who plugged the jam on her Instagram stories

The jam featured the new company’s label and handwritten numbers that showed it was jar 17 of 50. Robbins wrote: “@AmericanRivieraOrchard breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter.”

She followed this up with a picture of the jam in a basket of lemons, where she added: “Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I’m sharing with anyone. @AmericanRivieraOrchard Thank you, M! #MontecitoGoodness #AmericanRivieraOrchard.”