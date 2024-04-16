Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has officially launched her new lifestyle brand by sending jars of strawberry jam to influencers across the US.

The former senior royal, 42, gifted the limited-edition jars to promote her new venture American Riviera Orchard, which was announced online last month.

This was done via a vintage-style teaser video that saw the former actress pruning flowers and cooking while Nancy Wilson’s “I Wish You Love” played in the background.

The jam jars were sent to influencers including fashion designer Tracy Robbins, who plugged the jam on her Instagram stories.

The jam featured the new company’s label and handwritten numbers that showed it was jar 17 of 50.

Robbins wrote: “@AmericanRivieraOrchard breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter.”

She followed this up with a picture of the jam in a basket of lemons, where she added: “Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I’m sharing with anyone. @AmericanRivieraOrchard Thank you, M! #MontecitoGoodness #AmericanRivieraOrchard.”

Meghan sent the jam to various influencers after annoucing her new project ( Tracy Robbins/Instagram )

Other influencers gifted the jam also promoted it on their social media, including Argentine influencer socialite Delfina Balquier.

She was gifted jar 10 of 50 and showcased what the spread looks like on a buttered piece of bread.

Balquier wrote: “Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I love your jam, @AmericanRivieraOrchard.”

News of the jam was met with much enthusiasm by fans of the Duchess, who took to social media to share their excitement.

( Delfina Balquier/Instagram )

While it’s not yet known exactly what the new brand’s offerings will be, The United States Patent and Trademark Office website reports that the company is registered to sell downloadable and printed recipe books, table wear, textiles, as well as foods like jam and marmalade.

Taking to Twitter (X), one fan praised the luxury label on the jam.

They wrote: “It’s all in the details, the ARO logo embroidery on the jam covering is exquisite.”

A second added: “I don’t eat jam that much but for you Meg I’m buying some. In fact hubby and kids will eat them on my behalf.” [sic]

A third remarked: “Smart people know that when life gives you lemons, don’t just make lemonade, make jam, marmalade & make money doing so; I’m here for this.” [sic]

( Delfina Balquier/Instagram )

Harry and Meghan are working on new projects now they’re no longer working royals ( REUTERS )

However, not everyone was so impressed by the impending launch.

A critic slammed: “Anybody notice the label on the promo jams Meghan Markle is sending to ‘friends’ is literally peeling off? Not a good start for someone who has, and I quote, ‘a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.’”

News of the jam comes after it was confirmed that the couple are working on respective new projects with Netflix as part of their £80 million deal with the platform.

Meghan will be working on lifestyle-related content there too - namely, a new series that explores “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship”.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, is working on a series of his own about polo, a sport that has been close to the prince’s heart for many years.