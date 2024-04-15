For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex is set to return to her television roots in a new Netflix series.

Meghan Markle, 42, who rose to fame in the long-running series Suits, is working on a lifestyle series exploring “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship”.

The duchess, is not alone in launching a new on-screen venture with her husband, Prince Harry, 39, also working with the streaming giant on a show which hopes to do for polo what Drive to Survive did for F1.

The series will feature Miloš Balać, who is best known for his role as showrunner on the acclaimed multi-season documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which is credited with boosting the popularity of football across the US.

Both TV shows are currently untitled and will be executive-produced by the couple, Deadline reports.

They come off the back of a five-year production deal they signed with Netflix in 2020 worth a reported £80 million.

So far, it has only led to one big hit for the platform, the docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Harry and Meghan are both working on new Netflix shows ( REUTERS )

The couple have also made two other documentaries: the interview series Live To Lead and Heart of Invictus, which follows competitors wounded in the line of service competing against one another.

While these projects are all non-fiction, last year it was revealed the couple acquired the film rights to the novel, Meet Me at the Lake.

Bela Bajaria, the Content Chief at Netflix, said this is one of a “bunch” of new projects Harry and Meghan are working on.

The bestseller centres around themes close to their hearts and features a couple who met in their 30s - as well as a parent who dies in a car crash.

An insider quoted by The Sun said: “The themes of the book gripped the couple and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix.”

The couple are also producing their own film ( PA Wire )

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly moved away from making content about their lives as Royals because they have “nothing left to say”.

“That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say,” a source told The Sun last year.

News of the new Netflix shows comes hot on the heels of the announcement of Markle’s lifestyle brand.

Known as American Riviera Orchard, it first surfaced online on 14 March and is set to sell a range of homeware and crockery.