Meghan Markle launches surprise new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard

The Duchess of Sussex has unveiled her new business venture with a surprise post on Instagram.

On Thursday 14 March, Meghan Markle appeared to announce the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. In a post shared to the brand’s Instagram Story, a video showed the 42-year-old duchess picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen, set to “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson.

The bio for the new Instagram page simply reads, “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex⁣⁣⁣” and “⁣⁣Established 2024⁣⁣⁣”. Along with the social media launch, the website for American Riviera Orchard simply shows the brand’s script-like logo and “Montecito” written under it.

According to a report from Page Six, Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard will focus on home, garden, food, and general lifestyle content. The brand will reportedly sell a variety of home goods, such as cookbooks, foods, and kitchenware.

The brand name “American Riviera Orchard” is likely a nod to her newfound home in Santa Barbara, California - which has long been hailed as the “American Riviera” for its temperate climate, landscapes, and its “robust food and wine culture,” according to Travel and Leisure.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has journeyed into the lifestyle space. Prior to her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, the former Suits actor ran The Tig - a lifestyle blog she created in 2014 before shutting it down in 2017.

Meghan’s brand launch comes amid much controversy surrounding the British royal family, after the Princess of Wales admitted to editing a family photograph shared on Mother’s Day in the UK. The manipulated photo led to several agencies to pull the shot and Kate Middleton making a public apology.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Meghan Markle for comment.

More follows…