Prince Harry and Meghan in royal rebrand as they launch new website with regal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relaunched their website using their regal titles – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple’s new site, sussex.com, replaces their former website, archewell.com, and will bring more personal updates about the Duke and Duchess’s activities.

As you enter the website, a large photo of the pair smiling and clapping at last year’s Invictus Games appears, overlayed with their royal coat of arms and the title “The office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”. At the foot of the page, links to the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions and their Sussex Royal website appear.

The move to rebrand to Sussex comes after they moved away from the title in 2020 when their “Sussex Royal” tag became a topic of debate at Buckingham Palace. Their departure from the royal family meant that the couple could use their Duke and Duchess titles but not HRH.

Archewell was introduced after they stepped back from their royal duties, with a name inspired by their son Archie – combining “arche”, the Greek word meaning “source of action”, and “well”, “a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep”.

If the link to their Sussex Royal website is followed, a note appears reading: “This site was established in 2020 and sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States. To learn more about the Royal couple and their philanthropic endeavours, click here.”

Users are then led back to sussex.com.

In the About channel, the website states: “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy.

“This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organisations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

Also featured on the website are separate profiles detailing their achievements, but neither mention their royal family roots.

Harry is described as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner”, while Meghan is described as a “feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity” who has been named “one of the most influential women in the world” in a series of tables.

Harry’s profile primarily promotes his military work and also mentions his memoir, Spare, stating: ‘‘The Duke is the New York Times Bestselling author of Spare, a memoir of his life told with compassion, vulnerability, and unflinching honesty. Spare was the publishing industry’s fastest selling non-fiction book, selling more than 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication.’’

Meghan’s profile mentions the book she published to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. It also details her childhood in California and her leading role in TV series, Suits, currently streaming on Netflix.

‘‘In 2018, Meghan married Prince Harry, becoming The Duchess of Sussex,’’ her profile reads. “In 2022, Meghan launched ‘Archetypes’, a record-breaking podcast exploring the labels that hold women back. ‘Archetypes’ debuted at Number 1 in The US, UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand, and topped the charts as the Number 1 podcast in 47 countries.”

The News channel says that the couple’s recent events are focused more on personal outings in contrast to the work posted on their Archewell site.

It includes Harry’s recent trip to Las Vegas to present the NFL’s Man of the Year honour to Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

His appearance came hours after he flew back from the UK in a fleeting visit to see his father, King Charles, following his cancer diagnosis.

He made the visit without Meghan and their children less than 24 hours after the announcement about the King’s health was released to media. There was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, however, and Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing their father.

The King’s slimmed-down monarchy is under pressure in a way not seen before during his reign: he has postponed all public-facing duties due to the diagnosis and the Princess of Wales is out of action for the immediate future following abdominal surgery.