Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace has said, less than a year after he was crowned.

A statement from the Palace said Charles has “commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties”.

His Majesty ascended the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother. He was crowned in May 2023.

The royal line of succession has decided who will be the next king or queen of Great Britain for hundreds of years, and now with a new generation of royals, there is a long list of people who could be our next monarch.

So, from Prince William to Princess Eugenie and everyone in between, here is everyone who is closest in line for the British throne.

Prince William, Prince of Wales

Prince William is first in line to the British throne after his father became king.

Prince William and his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, are next in line for the throne (Getty Images)

Formerly the Duke of Cambridge, William is now known as the Prince of Wales after the Queen’s death. He is the first child of King Charles III and when he becomes king his wife, Kate , the Princess of Wales, will be known as Queen Consort.

Prince George

Prince William and Princess Kate’s first son, Prince George, is second in line to the throne after his father.

The nine-year-old will be known as King George VII when he becomes monarch one day, but until then, his parents want him to have as normal an upbringing as possible.

Charles has been receiving treatment in hospital (AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte

After an amendment made to the Succession to the Crown Act in 2013 (which means eldest children, regardless of sex, will succeed the throne first), Princess Charlotte is third in line to the throne after her big brother.

Before the Act’s amendment, her younger brother, Louis, would have been ahead of her in the line of succession simply because of his gender. But if Prince George has children one day, they will slot in behind him in the line of succession.

Prince Louis

Five-year-old Prince Louis, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is currently fourth in line to the throne after his older siblings.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry and his two children, Archie and Lilibet, are fifth, sixth and seventh in line for the throne (Getty Images)

As the second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, Prince Harry is fifth in line for the throne after his brother, nephews and niece. His wife, Meghan Markle, is not in line for the throne - much like the Duchess of Cambridge - but their two children are.

Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Four-year-old Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, is sixth in line to the throne after his father, uncle and cousins.

Princess Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second child, Lilibet, is seventh in line to the throne. The toddler’s name is a nod to the royal family’s nickname for the late Queen Elizabeth II, and her middle name is Diana, after Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew, Duke of York (L-R) are also in the royal line of succession (Getty)

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s third child and King Charles III’s younger brother, is eighth in line to the throne.

The royal, who has denied allegations of sexual abuse, has two children with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. His children are also in the line of succession, as well as his grandchildren.

Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne. Her daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is 10th in line.

Princess Eugenie of York

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice’s younger sister and daughter to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is 11th in line to the throne. Her son with husband Jack Brooksbank, August Brooksbank, is 12th in line.

Following the Princesses of York in succession is Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, his two children, then Princess Anne, her children and grandchildren.