If you want something doing, ask a busy woman. Or three, if you’re a busy monarch who has had to unexpectedly withdraw from public life for the foreseeable.

Following King Charles’s announcement yesterday that he is battling cancer, his family has rallied around in a warming show of support. But with the pool of working royals currently depleted by various health and other issues, there aren’t many senior members who can pick up the slack when it comes to the monarch’s public duties.

Step forward, then: the Queen, Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, a trio who will henceforth be known as “Charlie’s angels”, if you will. Camilla even has Farrah Fawcett’s blonde, flicky hairstyle.