Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘chemistry’ caught on camera in Jamaica

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a sweet moment during their surprise visit to Jamaica for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently attended a screening of the forthcoming Bob Marley biopic, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the Jamaican singer-songwriter, at the Carib Theatre in Kingston on 23 January. In a video posted to TikTok, one fan captured the touching moment Meghan, 42, reached for Harry, 39, during the event.

The viral clip, which was shared by TikTok user @meghmarkle, showed the couple chatting with guests at the theatre. Harry - who was wearing a black suit jacket with matching black trousers and a white button-up shirt - stood with his hands in his pockets as he looked around and took in the spectacle. Meghan was seen chatting with a friend, before she put her hand on Harry’s chest and seemingly caught him by surprise, as he appeared to tell her: “Hi!”

The parents turned to speak with another couple, but Meghan gave her husband a subtle display of affection by rubbing his arm and reaching for his hand. Harry then took his hand in hers.

The clip has since received more than 192,000 views, as fans in the comments section gushed over Harry and Meghan’s simple affirmations and gestures for each other. “When you’re each other’s peace it shows,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“​​Love this for them! They have so much chemistry together,” another commenter said.

“She reached for his hand and he knew so he reached out too,” a third user wrote, while someone else commented: “They love each other so much.”

This isn’t the first time fans have witnessed Harry and Meghan’s subtle public displays of affection. Back in September 2022, the Sussexes put on a united front when they returned to the United Kingdom for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. It marked one of the few times the couple had reunited with the royal family since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

While attending a service for the late Queen at Westminster Hall, Harry and Meghan were seen holding hands as they exited the chapel behind the duke’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. The display of support and affection was not followed by most other members of the royal family, who stood closely next to one another without touching as they departed the ceremony. Just days prior, Meghan had closely held Harry’s hand while greeting well-wishers outside Windsor Castle as well.

Unsurprisingly, the gesture drew some criticism from people calling it “disrespectful”, while others claimed that holding hands was against royal protocol. While the royal family rarely engages in moments of PDA, Myka Meier - a royal etiquette expert and founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette - told People “there is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA.”