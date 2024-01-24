Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at Jamaica Bob Marley film premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise red carpet appearance in Jamaica for the premiere of a new Bob Marley film.

Prince Harry and Meghan met with the nation’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, at the Carib Theatre in Kingston on Tuesday night (23 January).

Mr Holness is pushing ahead with plans to make Jamaica a republic but said last year that visitors from the royal family would still be welcome.

He also said the film premiere signifies “a momentous occasion for our nation and the global community”.

The new biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, is being released in February and celebrates the life and music of the reggae legend.