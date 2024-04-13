✕ Close Prince William and his eldest son George were spotted at an Astone Villa match on Thursday evening

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they were “shocked and saddened” by the knife attack at a Sydney shopping mall.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the Australian city at 3:30pm local time on Saturday as shocking videos showed a man wearing shorts and a green and yellow shirt carrying a blade.

One of his victims is a nine-month-old baby, who is undergoing surgery in hospital.

The attacker was also shot dead by a police officer, who confronted the attacker and shot him as he faced her and raised a knife.

Police do not believe the act was terror-related, but that the man is known to law enforcement.

Princess Kate and Prince William said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others.”

Footage and photos circulated on social media showing the inside of the shopping centre during the attack, including one dramatic clip showing a man on an escalator, brandishing a bollard at the attacker who is holding a large knife.