Royal news – live: Kate is ‘shocked and saddened’ by Sydney stabbing and praises ‘heroic’ emergency services
The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they were “shocked and saddened” by the knife attack at a Sydney shopping mall.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in the Australian city at 3:30pm local time on Saturday as shocking videos showed a man wearing shorts and a green and yellow shirt carrying a blade.
One of his victims is a nine-month-old baby, who is undergoing surgery in hospital.
The attacker was also shot dead by a police officer, who confronted the attacker and shot him as he faced her and raised a knife.
Police do not believe the act was terror-related, but that the man is known to law enforcement.
Princess Kate and Prince William said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others.”
Footage and photos circulated on social media showing the inside of the shopping centre during the attack, including one dramatic clip showing a man on an escalator, brandishing a bollard at the attacker who is holding a large knife.
Kate and William share statement on Sydney stabbings
Late Queen’s favourite grandson suffers fresh heartbreak
The late Queen’s favourite grandson has suffered a fresh heartbreak as he split from his girlfriend of three years.
Peter Phillips, 46, has split from his partner Lindsay Wallace, 43, three years after they struck up a romance in 2021.
A source told The Sun: “They were friends before their relationship blossomed. But Peter and Lindsay have gone their separate ways as the relationship simply ran its course.”
The couple reportedly met through Mr Phillip’s sister, Zara Phillips, whom Ms Wallace was a classmate of.
Although friends for several years, the pair struck up a romance after Mr Phillip’s split from his wife Autumn Kelly with whom he shares two children.
Kate crowned ‘most popular royal’ in new poll
The Princess of Wales has been crowned Britain’s favourite royal in a poll describing her as popular “across the generations”.
A new YouGov survey revealed that 76 per cent of Britons have a positive view of Kate – a six-point increase since the start of the year.
The surge in popularity comes weeks after the princess revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in a heartfelt video message following weeks of speculation around her health.
Her husband, William, also garnered the support of 73 per cent of the country while 63 per cent had a favourable opinion of King Charles.
When it comes to the institution of the monarchy in general, 58 per cent of Britons overall have a positive view, but this ranges from 79 per cent of the over-65s to 32 per cent of 18-24 year olds.
Harry and Meghan to produce two Netflix series on lifestyle and polo
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be the executive producers of two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo.
One show will explore “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship”, while the other will give “unprecedented access to the world of professional polo” and the US Open Polo Championship in Florida, Netflix said.
The shows will be made by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions company, with the duchess to produce both series and the duke to work on the polo series.
Both are in the early stages of production with titles and release dates to be announced in the coming months.
“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” Netflix said of the polo series.
What was Harry’s charity match for?
The Sentebale Polo Cup is held every year in aid of Sentebale, the charity Harry co-founded in 2006 that supports young people and children living in southern Africa.
Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-founded Sentebale as a response to the needs of children and young people living in Lesotho.
Sentebale has since expanded its operations to Botswana and works providing support for young people living with HIV, Aids and mental health issues and training related to career development, entrepreneurship and education.
Polo events have raised more than £11.4 million for the charity.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend charity polo match hand in hand
Prince Harry plays in charity polo match
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted smiling and walking hand in hand ahead of Harry’s fundraising polo match in Florida.
Harry wore white trousers, a light blue shirt and a beige jacket – while Meghan sported a cream halterneck dress at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge event in Wellington on Friday.
The Sentebale Polo Cup is held every year in aid of Sentebale, the charity Harry co-founded in 2006 that supports young people and children living in southern Africa.
The duke captained the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Grand Champions Team, led by his good friend Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras.
Harry was seen playing in the match and sporting his team’s blue and white colours while wearing the number two on his sleeve.
His team won the match 3-1 with the duke managing to score the opening goal, according to the Associated Press.
ICYMI: Prince William spotted with George at Aston Villa match
The Prince of Wales and his eldest son Prince George attended an Aston Villa football game together in what is their first public outing since the Princess of Wales’ cancer announcement.
Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the stands of Villa Park in Birmingham while 10-year-old George sported a Villa-branded scarf.
The pair celebrated the club’s 2-1 victory against Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final - where they smiled and laughed with each other.
Who is Peter Phillips? Late Queen’s ‘favourite grandson’ who split from girlfriend of three years
The Queen’s ‘favourite grandson’ has suffered fresh heartache after splitting from his long-term girlfriend.
Peter Philips, 46, is no longer in a relationship with Lindsay Wallace, 43, after the pair’s romance reportedly ‘ran its course’ after three years.
Prince Harry’s US visa application papers handed over to judge amid ‘drug-use’ lawsuit
Prince Harry’s US visa application is being reviewed by a judge following his admissions about his use of drugs in his memoir, Spare.
The Heritage Foundation launched a lawsuit against the fifth in line to the throne to determine whether he lied on his full-time visa application when he moved to California alongside his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
Under US visa rules, applicants are questioned about substance use and previous criminal charges.
