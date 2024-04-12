The Prince of Wales and his eldest son, Prince George, were spotted cheering on Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night (11 April).

A trip to Villa Park marked their first public outing since the Princess of Wales’s cancer announcement in March.

William and George celebrated goals in either half from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn as Unai Emery’s side won the first leg of their quarter-final tie 2-1.

George sported an Aston Villa scarf as the pair applauded from the stands.