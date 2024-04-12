Independent TV
King Charles hoping to be ‘peacemaker’ between William and Harry, says palace source
King Charles III hopes to be a "peacemaker" between Prince William and Prince Harry, a palace source has told Sky News Australia.
Grant Harrold, a former butler who worked with the monarch when he was the Prince of Wales, told the outlet it was "very likely" the princes would reconnect this year.
It comes as the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to return to London in May for a St Paul's Cathedral service marking the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.
"The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it’s more than likely that he could play peacemaker,” Mr Harrold added.
