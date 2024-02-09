Prince Harry makes first public speech since visiting cancer-stricken King

The Duke of Sussex joked that the NFL had stolen rugby as he took to the stage to present the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward on Thursday, 7 February.

Prince Harry made a special appearance at the award ceremony in Las Vegas after flying back from the UK, where he had visited his father King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis.

The 39-year-old prince praised NFL players for being "role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back."