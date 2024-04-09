The Prince and Princess of Wales are feeling "intense anxiety" about taking over from King Charles III, Princess Diana's biographer has claimed.

Charles, 75, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, has undertaken reduced public-facing royal duties since his diagnosis was announced.

Kate has also disclosed that she is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

"The almost simultaneous news of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye. The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety," Tina Brown wrote in the New York Times.