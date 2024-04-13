Sydney stabbing live: Nine-month-old baby undergoing surgery as six killed in shopping mall attack
Multiple people evacuated from Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney as emergency services respond to the site
A nine-month-old baby has undergone surgery after being stabbed in a shock attack at a Sydney shopping mall, with six victims confirmed dead.
A shocking video has shown the suspect armed with a large knife, while shoppers take cover in shops as one brave individual attempts to ward him off on an escalator.
The attacker, who is believed to be a 40-year-old male who was known to law enforcement, was also shot dead by a police inspector. While his identity has not been confirmed, police understand he was acting alone and the incident is not terror-related.
Over the course of his rampage, four women and one man were killed in the shopping centre, while another women died in hospital. Another eight people remain in hospital around Sydney.
One eyewitness reported seeing a baby with stab wounds, with the “terrified” mother attempting to console her child as they were taken to an ambulance. Other witnesses reported hearing gunshots as they hid inside stores, with one saying of the attacker: “He had a nice big blade on him. He looked like he was on a killing spree.”
Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm local time following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.
Police confirm Sydney mall attacker was ‘known to law enforcements’
The Sydney knifeman was a 40-year-old and his attack is not thought to be terror-related, New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said. Six people have died after being stabbed at Westfield Bondi shopping centre on Saturday (13 April). The attacker was shot dead by a police officer at the scene. Ms Webb told a press conference: “Later this evening we became aware of who we believe the offender is and we believe that he is a 40-year-old man.” She added: “If in fact it is the person that we believe it is, then we don’t have fears for that person holding an ideation – in other words, that it’s not a terrorism incident. “He is known to law enforcement but we are waiting to identify him formally.”
Emotional eyewitness says ‘I thought I was going to die’
A tearful eyewitness told ABC News: “I was hiding in the backroom. I was hearing gunshots. It’s just the worst thing ever, who does that to people?
“I saw a woman lying on the floor in Chanel.
“I didn’t see him properly, I was running. It’s just insanity - I wasn’t expecting it.
“I thought I was going to die. Every moment was playing through my head, I was so scared.”
Sixth victim reported to be mother of nine-month-old baby
The mother of a nine-month-old baby, who has undergone surgery in hospital, is reported to be the sixth victim killed in the stabbing attack, the Guardian have reported.
Commissioner Karen Webb told reporters that four women and one man were killed in the shopping centre, and another women died in hospital.
Another eight people remain in hospital around Sydney.
Officer who shot attacker has shown ‘enormous bravery’
Karen Webb, the police commissioner, has praised the “enormous courage” of the police officer who confronted the attacker and shot him.
She told reporters: “She’s doing well, under the circumstances. She showed enormous courage and bravery so she will process that. So, we just talked about that she’s OK, her family is OK, she’s got everything she needs for the time being. She will be formally interviewed tomorrow, no doubt.”
Webb said the officer, who has not been officially named by police, is a senior officer of inspector rank.
Attacker believed to be a 40-year-old male
The attacker who killed six people inside a shopping mall is understood to be a 40-year-old male, New South Wales commissioner Karen Webb has said. His full identity has not yet been released.
“Later this evening, we became aware of who we believe the offender is and we believe that he is a 40-year-old man. However, we are waiting to formally identify him and we cannot speak yet on his identification,” she told reporters.
“Let me assure you that we are confident that there is no ongoing risk and we are dealing with one person who is now deceased.
“He was known to law enforcement and police “do not have fears for that person hiding an ideation. In other words that it is not a terrorism incident”.
Nine-month-old baby has undergone surgery, says police chief
New South Wales commissioner Karen Webb says the attacker entered the shopping centre at 3.30pm local time and attacked a number of people.
Among those were four women and one man who were killed in the shopping centre, while another women died in hospital.
Another eight people remain in hospital around Sydney, including a nine-month-old baby, who has been in surgery, she says.
Woman describes fear as attacker turned towards her
A woman has described her fear after the attacker turned towards her while on his killing rampage.
She told Sky News: “I saw a dead body and there was blood around the body, and there was another body,” she said.
“I looked again to that guy and he was turning, coming towards Lulu [Lemon store], that was when I was scared the most.”
She said she screamed to her partner to lock themselves inside a changing room.
Police to hold press conference
New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb is due to address the media in the next half hour from Waverley police station.
It comes as the death toll rises to seven people, including the attacker who was shot dead by a police officer.
Shopper fights off Sydney knifeman in terrifying Westfield attack
Police are ‘not ruling out’ terrorism as a motive
Assistant police commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters that he believed that the suspect acted alone, and he was “content that there is no continuing threat.” He said officials didn’t know who the offender was.
“This is quite raw,” he said, and a “lengthy and precise” investigation was just beginning.He said there was “nothing that we are aware of at the scene that would indicate any motive or any ideology.”
When asked whether officials were ruling out terrorism, he said: “We’re not ruling anything out.”