✕ Close Emergency services respond after multiple people stabbed at Sydney shopping centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A nine-month-old baby has undergone surgery after being stabbed in a shock attack at a Sydney shopping mall, with six victims confirmed dead.

A shocking video has shown the suspect armed with a large knife, while shoppers take cover in shops as one brave individual attempts to ward him off on an escalator.

The attacker, who is believed to be a 40-year-old male who was known to law enforcement, was also shot dead by a police inspector. While his identity has not been confirmed, police understand he was acting alone and the incident is not terror-related.

Over the course of his rampage, four women and one man were killed in the shopping centre, while another women died in hospital. Another eight people remain in hospital around Sydney.

One eyewitness reported seeing a baby with stab wounds, with the “terrified” mother attempting to console her child as they were taken to an ambulance. Other witnesses reported hearing gunshots as they hid inside stores, with one saying of the attacker: “He had a nice big blade on him. He looked like he was on a killing spree.”

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm local time following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.