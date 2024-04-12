Royal news – live: King Charles hoping to play ‘peacemaker’ between Harry and William at Sussexes’ next visit
Prince Harry set to return to UK next month for 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games
King Charles is hoping to play the “peacemaker” between Prince Harry and Prince William during the Sussexes’ next visit to the UK, a palace insider has claimed.
Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked closely with Charles for several years when he was Prince of Wales, believed it was “very likely” Harry and William would reconnect this year.
The Duke is scheduled to return to London on 8 May to mark the 10th anniversary of his signature Invictus Games organisation at an anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral.
“It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible. The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it’s more than likely that he could play peacemaker,” Mr Harrold told Sky News.
Meanwhile, a new survey revealed that 76 per cent of Britons have a positive view of the Princess of Wales – a six-point increase since the start of the year.
But the disgraced Duke of York, whose car-crash Newsnight interview in now subject to not one but two separate television dramas, was seen in a negative light by 86 per cent of respondents.
His lowly rank was followed by the Duchess of Sussex, whose new wellness brand is also unlikely to appeal to the 64 per cent of Britons who admitted holding negative views towards her.
Watch: William and Kate ‘feeling intense anxiety’ about accession to throne
William and Kate feeling ‘intense anxiety’ about taking over, Diana biographer claims
Opinion: Time to open the secret files on Prince Andrew
Members of the royal family can go on American chat shows to talk about royal life, and Prince Harry can write about the most intimate aspects of his recent life for commercial gain, yet historians cannot see files that are 100 years old. This is the mark of a banana republic and not a mature democracy, writes Andrew Lownie:
As Scoop hits our screens, it’s time to open the secret files on Prince Andrew
In case you missed it: Harry says James Hewitt rumours ‘plan to oust him’
Prince Harry claimed last year that tabloid rumours his biological father was James Hewitt were an attempt at ousting him from the royal family, a court heard:
Prince Harry claims James Hewitt rumours ‘were plan to oust him from royal family’
How royals do illness differently now
There was a time when the palace not only hid royal diagnoses from the public, but even from the patient themselves. Harry Mount reports:
The secrets of a king’s physician – what really happens when a monarch is ill
Harry speaks of ‘burnout’ amid ‘today’s pressures’
Prince Harry has reportedly opened up about the “pressures of today’s world” during a life-coaching session.
The Duke of Sussex spoke to a crowd about “burnout” at a summit in San Francisco, The Sun reported.
Harry is the chief impact officer of BetterUp, a life-coaching firm.
King shocked by milestone on seeing new bank note portrait
The King was surprised to hear he is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England’s notes as he was presented with the first ones bearing his portrait:
King Charles shocked to hear of milestone as he reacts to portrait on new bank note
Results of King’s cancer treatment ‘encouraging'
King Charles was said to be responding well to his cancer treatment, with his road to recovery looking “very positive”, as he appeared “looking well” on Easter Sunday:
Charles’ future ‘looks very positive’ as he sees ‘encouraging’ results from treatment
Prince Andrew ‘delighted’ with portrayal in new Netflix film
Prince Andrew is reportedly ‘delighted’ by his portrayal in the new Netflix film Scoop.
The film depicts the aftermath of the Royal’s friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his reaction to the sexual assault allegations made against him in a disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC.
“Obviously Andrew regrets doing the interview, and if he had his time again he wouldn’t do it,” a friend of the Prince told The Daily Beast.
“‘That said, he feels Scoop is much more even-handed than he expected.
“It’s fair to say he was delighted by Rufus Sewell’s portrayal of him.”
Another friend praised the film for depicting some of the good work Prince Andrew did when he was still a working Royal.
They said: “I think the show, to the satisfaction of everyone who actually knows the guy, made clear that Andrew was an extremely good convener of people.
“He did actually play a valuable role for the royals with Pitch@Palace and his other business-focused advocacy work.
“When he was at a business meet and greet in a conference room in Hong Kong, there was real energy when he entered the room.”
Prince William takes to social media to honour Lioness
The Prince of Wales made a comeback to social media on Wednesday in a touching post to a Lioness legend.
Rachel Daly, an England player, announced her international retirement. William responded to the news by reposting Ms Daly’s post on X, adding: “Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3.”
Kate becomes UK’s favourite royal after cancer diagnosis, poll shows
The Princess of Wales has become the UK’s most popular royal in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.
Kate jumped ahead of her husband the Prince of Wales, with 76% of Britons quizzed saying they had a positive view of the future Queen.
Her popularity rating has risen six percentage points since the start of the year during which time she delivered a video message to the nation announcing her chemotherapy treatment.
Kate becomes UK’s favourite royal after cancer diagnosis, poll shows
