Meghan Markle gave her husband Prince Harry a kiss to celebrate his victory at a charity polo match in Miami on Friday evening (12 April),

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were earlier seen smiling and walking hand-in-hand ahead of Harry’s fundraising polo match, which was filmed by a Netflix camera crew about his upcoming series about the sport

Harry wore white trousers, a light blue shirt and a beige jacket – while Meghan sported a cream halterneck dress at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge event in Wellington.

His team won the match 3-1 with the duke managing to score the opening goal.