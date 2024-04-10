Prince Harry ‘regrets losing and really misses’ Kate, royal expert claims

Prince Harry “regrets losing and really misses” the friendship he had with the Princess of Wales, a royal author has claimed.

Tom Quinn says Harry feels “torn” over losing the close bond he once shared with Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly reached out to the Princess following her cancer diagnosis.

Mr Quinn told the Mirror: “Harry really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, but he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was close to.”