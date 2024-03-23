Harry and Meghan ‘reach out’ to William and Kate after cancer announcement

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry and Meghan contacted William and Kate after her shock cancer announcement, according to reports.

After Kate revealed her condition to the public yesterday evening the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘privately’ contacted their family members across the pond, according to ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship.

In a poignant video, the Princess of Wales described how her cancer was discovered following abdominal surgery in January and said she has started preventative chemotherapy.

Harry and Meghan later shared a statement publicly, writing: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

The Sussexes are said to have reached out to the Cambridges in private after issuing the statement, but it is not known whether the communication took place via phone, message or video call.

There are further claims Harry and Meghan only learnt about Kate’s condition at the same time as the rest of the world, after sources told the New York Post the couple had “no idea”.

Chris Ship shared on X: “Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William after learning of Kate’s cancer.

“Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

Just weeks earlier it was revealed King Charles is also facing a cancer battle, which was shared with the public on 5 February.

Prince Harry later flew over to see his father for 45 minutes after finding out the news.

It is not yet known whether Prince Harry and Meghan will visit the UK amid the two health scares.

The two couples have not been seen in public together since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, having previously been referred to as the “Fab Four”.

When Prince Harry returned to the UK in February, a royal source said the two brothers had “no plans” to meet.

Both brothers honoured their mother the late Princess Diana at the Diana Legacy Awards on 15 March, but William appeared in person to make a speech and Harry spoke afterwards on a virtual link, fuelling further speculation of a growing rift between the once inseparable brothers.